NEW YORK (AP) — Chewy is using a personal touch and a bit of kitsch to hook customers.
The online pet store sends 1,000 free paintings a week to select customers, tapping into people’s obsession with their fur children.
Those in the pet industry credit Chewy’s success to its customer service, but it’s the paintings that have customers panting. The portraits have become a hit on social media.
So far, Chewy has been able to withstand the pandemic and even benefit from all the newly-minted pet owners that have been an outcrop of the lockdowns.
Its stock price more than tripled in 2020 and its customer base neared 18 million, up 40% from the year before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.