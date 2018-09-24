GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police Chief Chris Skinner said two schools had been placed on precautionary lockdowns Monday morning as officers and deputies searched the area for a suspect.
Skinner said county deputies were chasing a vehicle when its three occupants got out of the car and ran on foot near Oliver Street.
Two of the suspects were taken into custody but Skinner said officers were searching the woods between Montgomery Street and Rutledge Avenue for the other suspect.
BD Lee Elementary and Granard Middle were placed on a precautionary lockdown while the search is underway.
Skinner confirmed just after noon that the lockdowns had been lifted.
He said the search was ongoing for the third person from the vehicle. Initially, he said it was reported that four people had been inside the car but officers later learned there had only been three.
No other details were immediately available.
