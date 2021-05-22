RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- A 5-month-old child was found on Saturday after she was abducted during the night according to the a News Release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
According to officials, the abductor is described as an approximately 20-years-old male. They say he was last seen wearing a blue athletic sweatshirt, blue jeans, white socks, and blue Nike slides.
The incident occurred at 2435 Randleman Road and the abductor was driving a Black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with NC license tag number HFK-2105 according to officials.
More news: Mayor announces today as Miss Marion School of Dance day in Spartanburg, SC | | foxcarolina.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.