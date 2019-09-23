Chris Scott is the traffic reporter on The Morning News, which airs weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and The Four O'Clock News.
Chris was born and raised in Greenville, and graduated from Riverside High School. He went on to graduate from Tri-County Technical College with a degree and radio and television broadcasting.
Before coming to FOX Carolina, Chris spent 30 years in broadcasting on popular Upstate radio stations, like WFBC-FM, WMYI-FM, WSSL-FM, WROQ-FM and WQOK-AM.
In January 2012, Chris decided to make the jump from radio into television and joined FOX Carolina.
Email: chris.scott@foxcarolina.com
Follow Chris On: Facebook | Twitter
On the weekends, I love to: Spend time with my family and DJ parties. I've been a mobile disc jockey for more than 35 years for everything from wedding receptions to Christmas parties.
My favorite movies is: "Anchorman" with Will Ferrell.
My favorite kind of music is: R&B, blues, beach music and shag.
My favorite food is: Steak.
Children: I have two sons, Drake, daughter-in-law Abbie Sossamon Scott and Drew, daughter-in-law Heather Higgins Scott. now blessed with two grandsons, William Sumter, born July 2016, and new grandson Andrew Weston, born January 2019. Married to Karen Bartlett Scott for more than 30 years!
