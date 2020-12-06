LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- With 20 days until Christmas, everyone is in the Christmas spirit. In Liberty, they were one of a few towns in the upstate to not cancel their Christmas parade.
Hundreds showed up to celebrate together while trying to maintain social distance and the pickens county provided masks.
Santa made his rounds before the parade began...
A 10 year old told us, "you can have a fun day."
He was wise beyond his years because he also said he was just grateful that he was still alive. It's no doubt that the young members of the community know that the pandemic has affected everything, even how some celebrate the holidays.
Justin Edwards, father of three, doesn't believe that it should keep them from having a safe and happy holiday season.
Edwards says, "with everything going on, why not? It is the holidays you can’t live in fear the rest of your lives."
"I work in the medical care and just to see people smile and having a good time outside of their house is warming to my heart and let me know that everything is going to be good in the end," Kayla Griffin, an essential health care worker, says.
She believes, "you can be 6 feet apart and give to others."
Kayla says that her family will stay socially distanced from the crowd, practice all the precautions, but rely on a higher power to keep their spirits high.
She says, "i’ve seen a lot of bad but you know God is going to get us through and I truly believe in the word of prayer that God is going to get us through everything."
Edwards says, "right now, I’m just thankful that i’ve had money coming in where I don’t have to worry about it, but I know there are a lot of people and had a lot of problems. I just feel fortunate that I was able to do you like I normally do every year."
In Anderson, at Denver Downs, the parade wass rescheduled for the 23rd.
