Click here for updates on this story
Nantucket, MA (WBZ) -- A church gathering is to blame for a cluster of coronavirus cases on Nantucket, health officials said.
Since Friday, Nantucket Cottage Hospital reported 19 new cases, and a 7-day positive test rate that increased to 4.3%.
Contact tracing is underway for the new cases, but the hospital said among them is a cluster connected to a church gathering that took place on the island.
“This incident should serve as a reminder to the community to avoid large gatherings, and always wear a mask when out in public when physical distancing is not possible,” the hospital said.
Nantucket is currently listed as “high risk” on the state’s weekly coronavirus map.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.