GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Greenville said Thursday morning that the section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail through Cleveland Park, from McDaniel Avenue to Washington Street, was closed due to the potential for flooding.
The Reedy River was nearing its bank and overflowing in some low spots in that area due to the overnight rains from Eta.
No roads have been impacted so far.
LATEST FORECAST: Heavy rain early, clearing late day
