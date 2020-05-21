COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the University of South Carolina for tuition and other fees not refunded to students during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawyers representing Davia Bunch and others filed the suit on May 13.
While the school shifted to online instruction after spring break, the lawsuit claims the plaintiff and other class members were deprived of “the benefits of in-person instruction, access to campus facilities, student activities, and other benefits and services for which they had already paid fees and tuition.”
The lawsuit claims the university received more than $24 million in federal CARES Act stimulus money but still refused refunds to the plaintiff and others in the class.
The class is suing for a refund on a pro-rata basis and other damages.
The university declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Full lawsuit:
