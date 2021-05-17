CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Clemson City Council held a meeting today in which they discussed making a formal resolution encouraging residents to wear masks and social distance.
The Council said their mask ordinance was nullified after Gov. McMaster issued an Executive Order last week.
According to the governor's website, the order prohibits any county or local governments in the state from relying on prior orders or using a state of emergency as the basis to a local mask mandate and all state agencies, local governments, and political subdivisions from requiring what has commonly been referred to as "vaccine passports" for any reason.
The Council said they will continue to encourage residents to follow the CDC guidelines, but are considering making a formal statement regarding masks and social distancing.
The Council did not vote on having a resolution, but they did discuss having one prepared in case one is needed.
