CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials from Clemson University said there was an official groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Samuel J. Cadden Chapel, which is named after a student who passed away in 2015.
The chapel will be located adjacent to the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts and be an inviting venue for all people to celebrate, meditate and reflect.
“Clemson is in the middle of the largest campus construction initiative in the university’s history,” President James P. Clements stated in a news release. “We are adding new residential communities, academic buildings, athletics facilities and recreational areas. Each of them is vitally important to enhancing the quality of the Clemson experience for our students. Today, we are proud to break ground for an equally significant building. It will be a place where all beliefs are welcome, a place to find comfort, a place to share joy, a place for remembrance and a place for inspiration. It will be a place as special and uplifting as the young man for whom it is named.”
Ken and Mary Cadden, the parents of Samuel Cadden, made the initial gift of $1.5 million in June 2016 that launched the fundraising campaign, which has since pulled in more than $7 million.
“The chapel project can be a painful reminder at times of what we lost, but most of the time it’s been a blessing,” Ken Cadden said in a news release. “We’ve made friends who rallied to support a young man they did not know for very long and a family they did not know at all. It’s provided us great comfort and a distraction from great heartache. The letters we’ve received and stories we’ve heard of Sam have touched our hearts.”
Samuel Cadden was majoring in financial management at the time of his death. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and Knights of Columbus. After he died, officials said his parents discovered a wish list that included a desire to one day have a building at Clemson named in his honor.
There is no word yet on when the construction on the chapel will be complete.
