CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University sent out a CU Safe Alert on Friday afternoon in regards to a possible firearm sighting in the Lightsey Bridge area.
The alert says the the individual has been identified and the area is secure.
According to the alert, Friday's incident has no correlation to a previous incident that took place near Lightsey Bridge and there is no ongoing threat to that area.
The school says that an investigation is ongoing.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
