CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, two student groups at Clemson University are hosting a conversation with Bakari Sellers and Mary Geren.
According to the event page, Tigers for Equality and Clemson College Democrats will host the conversation in Old Main on Clemson's campus. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. for any students, faculty, and community members interested in attending.
The group said the topics of discussion include race relations, politics, and the minority experience. There will be an allotted period for questions at the end of the event.
Mary Geren said in a post on Facebook, "Recently, the University hosted conservative and racist Fox News personality Tomi Lahren, and over 200 protesters made their voices heard. Friday’s event will directly reflect the values students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the Clemson community at large wish to uplift: justice, equality, unity, and love."
The group said the event can only host 100 guests. Click here to watch online.
MORE NEWS: SCDMV urges people to get REAL ID before October deadline
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.