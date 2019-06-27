Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday Clemson University in conjunction with Duke Energy unveiled their new mobile engineering lab set to hit the road this summer.
The lab, which the school calls,"an innovative approach to educating middle school students," will travel across the state to teach kids about the growing field of engineering.
The partnership is unique to the Palmetto State and hopes that by allowing students to get hands on, it will engage young students to take up fields in science and engineering.
The mobile STEM lab is the first of it's kind at Clemson, and was made possible through a $400,000 gift from Duke Energy.
On hand for the unveiling today were seventh and eighth grade students participating in the Project WISE (Women in Science and Engineering) summer camp.
“This contribution will help plant the STEM seed for thousands of middle school students and help fill the pipeline with diverse, highly qualified talent,” said Anand Gramopadhye, dean of the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences. “Together, Clemson and Duke Energy are continuing to make a difference in many lives.”
The full announcement can be read here.
More news: Troopers release names of 2 Henderson Co. men killed when single-engine plane crashed in Buncombe Co. corn field
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.