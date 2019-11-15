CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson University has released a statement after students organized a #MeToo March on Clemson's campus, on Friday.
Mark Land, the Vice President of University Relations provided the following statement:
"Over the past several years, Clemson has developed a robust support system for survivors of interpersonal violence. While we always look for ways to continually improve, it’s important to note the services and training provided to our campus community.
Clemson currently fosters several support systems and resources for survivors through Access and Equity, Student Affairs, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), and the Clemson University Police Department.
Every new student (both freshman and transfer) is required to complete Sexual Assault Prevention training through the CU 1000 course. Since being added to the curriculum of the mandatory course in 2016, over 15,600 students have completed the training, which covers the student code of conduct, the definition of consent, and resources and support available to survivors of sexual victimization.
In the past 12 months, our Office of Access and Equity offered more than 80 in-person training opportunities to over 4,000 individuals.
In addition to the training for all incoming students, since 2018 every member of a fraternity or sorority has completed StepUp!, a nationally-recognized bystander intervention training. More than 4,800 students have completed the training in the first two years, and over the past three years fraternity and sorority life conduct violations saw an 88.5% decrease in overall violations, 63.5% decrease in alcohol violations and 92.2% decrease in general student organization/university policy violations. Our athletics department requires similar additional training for all student athletes.
Along with student training programs, the Clemson University Police Department has established a joint investigative team with the City of Clemson Police Department to address interpersonal violence investigations. It has also expanded departmental training in interpersonal violence investigations, as well as trauma informed responses. Current investigators are involved in ongoing advanced training dealing with multiple areas of interpersonal violence and human trafficking.
Any time a group of students bring an item of concern to our attention, our leadership team takes it seriously. Earlier this month when concerns about survivor and advocate programs were brought to us by a group of students, they met directly with the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs/Provost, the Dean of Students and the President’s Chief of Staff and deputy Chief of Staff.
Following the initial discussions a few weeks ago, we’ve created a senior-level team to work alongside experts in our Division of Inclusion and Equity and Division of Student Affairs to determine what improvements, adjustments or modifications we might make to better serve survivors of interpersonal violence.
This team will not only address specific initiatives raised in the letter submitted by the group last week, but also evaluate other areas we may be able to improve our level of support to every member of the Clemson community.
Our university places the highest priority on the safety of our students. While we’re proud of our repeated recognition among the nation’s safest institutions, we continually assess, evolve and build upon the programs and services which make our campus so safe for our students, faculty, and staff. "
