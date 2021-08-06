NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired three employees for violating its policy that employees must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
The firings were revealed Thursday as part of a memo sent by Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports.
CNN did not provide any details about the firings, but Zucker wrote that the company has a "zero tolerance policy" about unvaccinated employees working in its offices.
Like several news organizations, including The Associated Press on Thursday, CNN has delayed a planned post-Labor Day return to offices. Both companies said returns will be delayed until at least October, with further evaluations based on the progress of COVID cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.