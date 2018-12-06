Time Warner Center in NYC

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: The Time Warner Center stands in midtown after an explosive device was found there this morning on October 24, 2018 in New York City. CNN's office at the center was evacuated Wednesday morning after a package arrived that was similar to suspicious packages found near the homes of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, billionaire philanthropist George Soros and other prominent political figures. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

 Spencer Platt

CNN's New York offices and studios have been evacuated due to a phoned bomb threat, the company said.

In the meantime, the network has gone to taped programming.

The offices were evacuated in October after a a suspicious package was mailed there.

This is a developing story - more to come

