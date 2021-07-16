NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kaepernick will release a series of books through the children's publisher Scholastic, starting with a picture story scheduled for next year.
An announcement Thursday by Scholastic and Kaepernick Publishing says "I Color Myself Different" will come out in April.
The former NFL quarterback founded Kaepernick Publishing last year. Kaepernick, who was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he would kneel during "The Star Spangled Banner" to protest racism and police treatment of Black and brown people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.