NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wishes he had 'listened earlier' to Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he wished the league had "listened earlier" to Colin Kaepernick when he began protesting during the National Anthem back in 2016.

NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kaepernick will release a series of books through the children's publisher Scholastic, starting with a picture story scheduled for next year.

An announcement Thursday by Scholastic and Kaepernick Publishing says "I Color Myself Different" will come out in April.

The former NFL quarterback founded Kaepernick Publishing last year. Kaepernick, who was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he would kneel during "The Star Spangled Banner" to protest racism and police treatment of Black and brown people.

