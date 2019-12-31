SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene in Spartanburg after a reported collision.
The collision happened on Horseshoe Falls Road and Union Highway, just before 1:30 p.m.
Injuries are reported.
Along with Highway Patrol, Spartanburg County Fire Department is on scene as well.
We have crews en route to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather details.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: 3 more teens charged in shooting death of 15-year-old in Greenville County, for a total of 5 suspects
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.