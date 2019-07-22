Click here for updates on this story
AURORA, Colo. (KMGH) -- What started as a simple favor has blossomed into a heartwarming friendship.
Barbara Asmussen, 53, works with the Aurora Police Department investigating robbery and theft cases, but before that, she was a security detail at a Walmart in Aurora.
That's where she met Florence Joynes, 93, in 2018. She was working at the Walmart full-time folding clothes, where she still is an employee. Joynes has been married seven times and doesn't have any children or family around.
Their friendship started with Asmussen walking Joynes to her car after her shift.
"She is very independent and it took her a while to let me in," Asmussen said.
Joynes said she wasn't used to people coming into her life.
"I have a hard time trusting people," she said. "People like to take advantage of us."
That's when Joynes and Asmussen's unexpected friendship turned into something special. They started going on little adventures together.
"We've gone to the history museum and the Butterfly Pavilion. We went to the Aquarium," Asmussen said.
Now, the two are inseparable. It's almost like fate decided to bring them together.
"My mom is passed, my grandma is passed," Asmussen said. "I pretty much call her my adopted grandma. I don't have anybody, she doesn't have anybody and that's how we kind of connected."
Joynes said she doesn't know what she would do without Asmussen now.
"She keeps me safe," she said. "I love her for that. I love our time together."
