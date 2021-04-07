SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Spartanburg Humane Society said more than 250 cyclists from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina will gather at a safe distance for the 19th annual Tour de Paws to raise money for the Spartanburg Humane Society.
Cyclists will meet at the Va du Mar Park in Boiling Springs to do a 27-mile, 36-mile, or 62-mile bike ride on Saturday, April 10 at 9 a.m.
The Humane Society says funds raised from this event will provide vaccines, medical care, spay/neuter surgeries, flea and heartworm prevention and more to nearly 500 animals at the Humane Society.
To register visit www.spartanburghumane.org. Lunch is provided after the ride and extra lunch tickets can be purchased for spectators.
Registration is also accepted the day of the event beginning at 7:30 a.m. Those who register now will not be guaranteed an event shirt.
This the 19th year the event will be held. The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MORE NEWS: Curbside recycling could soon come to an end in Simpsonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.