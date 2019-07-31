For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Abigale. She is a one year old boxer mix at Greenville County Animal Care.
She is sweet as can be and is one of the many dogs and cats who need a good home in the heat of the summer. The shelter is totally full of animals right now, so they are running a special on adoptions! Fees have been waived for for approved adopters!
So this is a great time to add a furry friend to your family! If you are interested in Abigale, head to Greenville County Animal Care at 328 Furman Hall Rd.
