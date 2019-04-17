Alivia is a 3 year old yellow lab mix at Greenville County Animal Care. She has lots of energy and is looking for a forever home!
She would make a great family pet, with her loyal personality and sweet disposition.
If you are interested in adopting her, head to Greenville County Animal Care at 328 Furman Hall Rd.
