He is 2 years old and needs a new home. Artie is super lovable and enjoys playing with toys and going for long walks. His only flaw is that he can sometimes snore when he is awake!
If you are interested in adopting him just head to Greenville co animal care on Furman hall rd. Greenville co animal are is taking in animals displaced from the hurricane so its a really good time to come adopt!
