GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community is grieving the loss on its own. Patricia Edwards died August 19 due to COVID—19. Unfortunately, her mother passed away exactly one week later from the coronavirus.
“I still haven’t accepted it,” said Valerie Edwards, Patricia’s daughter.
It’s been said, the eyes are the window to the soul. Through Patricia’s, you’ll see the love she had for her family and strangers. She was a nurse for decades, offering a healing and comforting touch for so many people.
“She meant a lot because she was a caring woman, a very loving woman,” said Valerie. “My grandmother went not long after she did because she took care of her. She was her nurse.”
News of Nurse Pat’s passing was felt throughout Greenville, especially those in the healthcare field. She work many years as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Nursing was a passion for the mother of five and grandmother of 13. Because of that, her family has started a nursing scholarship in her memory.
“I want to help as many people as I can because I can remember my mom sacrificed for me,” said Sherie Williams, daughter.
The family describes her as an advocate for patients, a protector. Which are the things and more she was at home. A 'she-ro' to those who knew her best.
“She was our refuge, she was our peace, she was our comfort, she was our confidant, she was our cook,” said Stinesha Edwards, daughter.
She wasn’t scared of life because she believed in something greater, and optimism was her heart’s desire.
“Mom had big faith, and that big she instilled in each one of us,” said Emily Holloway, daughter.
Perhaps the greatest lesson is one this grieving family won’t have to look study too hard to learn.
“Family first, it’s all about family,” Valerie said.
The nursing scholarship can be found at nursepatscholarship.org, you can also donate to the fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.