ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - It’s a case that officers say they’ve never seen before in Western North Carolina: a man troopers are calling the “Blue Light Bandit,” impersonating law-enforcement – and trying to pull people over in Rutherford County.
James Douglass Miller, 52, from Charlotte, was arrested last week and charged with impersonating an officer, a felony.
FOX Carolina decided to look into how you can protect yourself during a traffic stop and spoke with North Carolina Highway Patrol, who initiated the ongoing investigation into Miller. We also talked to people about their concerns regarding these types of crimes.
The good news is that troopers say Miller is now in jail, and law-enforcement believes his crimes to be an isolated incident. Master Trooper Rico Stephens says there are many things that you can both look for and ask for if you are pulled over – to make sure whoever is approaching your vehicle is who they say they are.
Stephens says the case of the Blue Light Bandit is something they take very seriously in terms of serving the public.
“We work off their trust," he said of the citizens he and his fellow troopers protect. “And that is huge for us,: he added. “So anything that can erode or chip away at that is something we take seriously. When you have someone out there stopping vehicles, that undermines us as an agency."
Stephens says 52-year-old James Douglass Miller‘s case appears to be unique, but they are trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“We think of it as: ‘what is someone was pulling over my mother, my father, or my wife,’” he said. “So that is where we think that trust is, and that is what we want the public to know."
“You never know what they are going to do," resident Angela Hudgens chimed in, referencing the Blue Light Bandit. “They could rob you, I mean, you really have no idea. But for someone to impersonate a cop, that’s a big deal."
Hudgens says she heard rumors about a "Blue Light Bandit" in the past few weeks, which gave her a great cause for concern.
“If I was in that position, I would be afraid to pull over at all,” she said.
Stephens says he has advice for those concerned like Angela for what they can do when they see blue lights behind them.
“If you are in North Carolina, you can dial *HP, which is *47, and that’ll get you set up with our Highway Patrol Center," Stephens said. And they can verify."
“If you ask us for our name and our badge number, and you tell us you are on the phone trying to verify with our communication center, that you are being stopped, we are going to try to honor that,” he added.
Stephens says to look for marked cars, uniforms, badges, and pull over in a well-lit area if you can. He says they will never fault you for driving a little further with your hazards on, or taking other extra steps, because of a gut feeling.
“The way things have been here lately, trust is a huge thing for law-enforcement," he said.
As far as the case of the Blue Light Bandit, Stephens says it is an ongoing investigation, so there are many details that still cannot be discussed.
FOX Carolina asked pointed questions about the nature of Miller‘s crimes, trying to get information on topics such as: what kind of vehicle Miller was using, if he had any other elements of disguise to mask himself as law-enforcement, and what he might have been after – or what he was trying to do to those he might have successfully pulled over.
We will update you as we keep digging into this story. Stay with FOX Carolina online and on the air, or in our free FOX Carolina news app on your smartphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.