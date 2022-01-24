GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced it is revising its visitation restrictions following the rise in Covid-19.
Effective Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 a.m., Bon Secours will no longer allow visitors the acute care facilities. Exceptions will be considered at the discretion of the patient's care team, according to the health system.
Those exceptions may be made for for end-of-life situations for non-COVID patients, to accommodate OB patient needs, for any patient incapable of providing informed consent, or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.
The hospital systems said this is in effort to ensure the safety of its patients, visitors, and health care workers.
"We recognize this can be disappointing to our visitors and patients, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. However, the health of our patients and staff are our top priority," said the health system.
