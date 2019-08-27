For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Boone! He is a 9 year old Poodle with Carolina Poodle Rescue. Here is some info they want you to know about this sweet boy:
Special Needs: Boone thoroughly enjoys the company of other dogs and would prefer a large female buddy to pal around with.
What kind of home would be best for me: Boone is a regal boy looking for his forever home. He has always lived with another dog and is especially partial to females. Boone's ideal home has another large female dog that will enjoy playing and resting with a canine companion. Boone does not do well with small dogs or cats. He can easily be around small dogs and cats but under supervision, not living in the home with him.
What is my personality like: Boone has a wonderful demeanor that reveals itself over time. At first glance he seems to stand back and take you in, but once he is comfortable he is a complete ham! He loves for you to sit in the floor with him and pet him. He will try to snuggle his head on your chest but he's just too big for that.
Boone knows some basic command, but follows them on his terms. Except on a leash. This boy is happiest when he is out for a walk or a run. He is amazing on a leash and walks right by your side like a perfectly trained gentleman! His ears perk up with squeaky toys but other than that he does not show any interest. Boone is full of life and personality - equal parts mild mannered and playful. What a perfect combination!
How do I act when I first meet new people: Friendly, but curious at first.
Tips and Tidbits: Estimated birth date - 05/21/2011. Boone will need some assistance with house training. He was intact for a long time and needs to learn not to mark in the house. He looks awesome in an extra large belly band.
House trained: Dogs can be house trained if they are in the right environment and are allowed to follow a schedule as long as a physical reason doesn't keep them from being trained. A dog house trained in my home may not be in yours. We will help you teach your new dog this necessary skill and based on your schedule.
