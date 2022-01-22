GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group of cats rescued from a packed home in Spartanburg County need new forever homes.
"They were clearly showing signs of stress," said Paula Church with Greenville County Animal Care.
She says their shelter got an emergency influx Friday, after a house fire in Spartanburg, where firefighters were surprised to find, then had to rescue, a large number of cats from the blazing inferno.
"The afternoon has really been spent with our vets and medical staff, assessing each one, going through the extent of injuries," Church said.
It's not clear what caused the blaze that tore through a home on Fairforest Road, or why officials who responded found so many cats inside, but church says--they were found just in time.
"Given the situation they came out of, they were very friendly cats," she remarked. "We don't always have cats as friendly as the majority of these!"
All day Friday, vets at Greenville County Animal Care worked to clean up the cats--and kittens--who came to the shelter via Spartanburg Animal Enforcement and Upstate vet specialists.
Church says many of the cats had burns and smoke inhalation injuries. FOX Carolina observed that many of the shelter workers had soot and smoke stains and smells all over themselves as they worked tirelessly to nurse these cats back to health.
Church told FOX Carolina that the shelter is currently keeping 3 cats with more severe injuries back for healing, but that the rest (about 9 others!) are healthy and adoptable.
FOX Carolina's cameras were there to capture the moment the cats were finally brought out to the cat adoption wing Friday--and to see them acclimate to their new surroundings!
"When we hear about cats and kittens that are coming from difficult situations like what happened today--we are just so so happy to help out," said volunteer Jeffrey Hotz, who lives in the Greenville area and helps out regularly at the shelter.
Friday, Hotz was among the crew working to get the adoption area ready for the cats, cleaning cages and getting food & water.
Hotz says he was "crushed" when he heard about the house fire, and the crowded conditions many cats were living in. But, he also says he knows that now, these animals are one step closer to a second chance at love.
"Here, they have a great chance at a new life," he said.
If you'd like to adopt, visit Greenville County Animal Care in person at 328 Furman Hall Rd, Greenville, SC 29609.
FOX Carolina is working to get answers about what caused the fire in Spartanburg that led to the discovery of these cats, and to figure out whether any charges for keeping so many animals will be levelled at the homeowner. Stick with us for updates.
