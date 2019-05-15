For Fox's Four Legged Friends I chose Cherry with Pickens Humane Society! She is a 3-4 years old. Here is what Pickens County Humane Society has to say about this sweet girl:
This girl was dumped out at our gates, so we don't have a lot of information on her. She was very underweight, but is gaining nicely with steady meals. She is already looking so much better. She is a little shy at first, but is very sweet. She loves attention. She does walk well on leash. We would recommend for a mature home only, she has not shown aggression, but doesn't like sudden movements. Cherry does know basic commands, but is very treat motivated :)
If you are interested in adopting her, just head to the shelter in Liberty!
