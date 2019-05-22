For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Colby! He's with Spartanburg Humane Society.
Angel Cox is with us today talking about Colby. He is a mixed breed puppy looking for a good home! Keep in mind that puppies are a lot of work to train and raise, but the reward is worth it!
If you are interested in adopting this sweet boy, just head to Spartanburg Humane Society at 150 Dexter Rd in Spartanburg!
