For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Cooper! He is a young, standard poodle with Carolina Poodle Rescue and has had a big challenge to overcome over the last few months. Here's what CPR has to say about this sweet boy:
Date into Rescue: 08/30/2019
Reason for being in rescue: owner release/owner realized that Cooper needed more than they can give
Special Needs: Cooper broke his leg July 25. At that time, the owners opted for a cast until the leg could heal on it’s own. Cooper came to us about 30 days post injury. The leg is healing but it is very slow. He had a platelet treatment the end of August to speed healing. He was released for adoption September 28 with the understanding that he will need follow up x-rays every six weeks until the leg heals and he needs leash walk and quiet until the leg completely heals. For this dog, that’s is a tall order but it can be done. It actually would be a really good bonding time with his new family which is why we’re going to go ahead and list him for adoption.
What kind of home would be best for me: A happy home. This boy is all boy, wide open, affectionate, active, rambunctious, everything you could think of when it comes to a large, active standard poodle. He needs activity for he is extremely bright. He would excel at many dog sports. He needs someone who understands his breed and will take all of that total standard poodle package and shape it and mold it into the good dog that he can be.
What is my personality like: Cooper is larger than life. He is bigger than the entire band. He is happier than Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Cooper takes big bites, and he wants to live every single second of every single day doing every single thing there is to do.
How do I act when I first meet new people: Cooper so far loves everyone from the first moment he meets them.
Tips and Tidbits: birthday 8/25/18. On July 25, Cooper jumped the fence at his home and stay gone for almost a day. When he came back his leg was broken. It is assumed he was hit by a car. It didn’t do anything to affect his exuberant and wide open spirit. About a month after the break, the owners contacted Cpr and asked us to take Cooper in. They realized that with three very young children and two full-time jobs, he needed more than they could give him.
Cooper has been raised with large dogs and children. Here at the Rescue he has been around small dogs, many people, and even a few cats. He has loved everything. I want to retest him with cats before placing him in a home that has cats but other than that he seems to be very happy with whatever he’s introduced to. His house training needs some work but he is clean in his crate and that is step one.
House trained: Dogs can be house trained if they are in the right environment and are allowed to follow a schedule as long as a physical reason doesn't keep them from being trained. A dog house trained in my home may not be in yours. We will help you teach your new dog this necessary skill and based on your schedule.
