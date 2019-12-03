For Fox's Four Legged Friends I chose sweet Dazzle! She is a 10 month old retriever mix with Oconee Humane Society.
Dazzle is a volunteer favorite at the shelter! She is super loving, gets along with everyone and would make such a wonderful family pet. She is pretty calm and has excellent doggie manners!
If you are interested in adopting her, head to 1925 Sandifer Blvd. in Seneca to meet her!
