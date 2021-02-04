GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Back in November 2020, Piedmont Natural Gas sent letters to homeowners in the Travelers Rest community saying they planned to cancel, refocus, and scale back parts of their proposed natural gas pipeline project. The announcement came after months of public pressure and scrutiny from the community, during which several groups voiced concerns about the pipeline, which would've run from Highway 290 up towards Highway 25 in the TR/Taylors area.
Fast forward to 3 months later, and a similar-looking pipeline project is once again back on the ledger for a presentation the energy company, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is giving to the Greenville County Public Works Commission Thursday afternoon.
But the company says it’s not really the same project at all, as Tammie McGee, spokesperson for Piedmont Natural Gas, told FOX Carolina.
“We have taken the project back to the drawing board," she said. “Our engineers are giving it a fresh look."
She says that Piedmont Natural Gas believes they still need the 8-inch wide steel pipeline, which carries a price tag of around $40 million. The company has said all along that it is trying to find the best way to serve its customers, and address what they believe is an increased energy need of a growing countryside community.
“We have a community that has expressed some of their opinions and concerns," McGee said. “We want to take all of those into account as we work on a new project.”
McGee says that right now, they don’t have any specifics about where the new TR route could go exactly – or what it would look like. But she says they are keeping the feedback in mind.
“We take it seriously," she said. “For several years, we have been experiencing an increased energy demand in Greenville.”
But many residents and advocates who are opposed to the pipeline do not feel the company has heard or cares about their voice. The appearance of the project in the energy company’s submitted presentation to the Public Works Commission has reignited concerns from homeowners afraid of losing their land, and environmentalists who are worried about the size of the project in and around protected natural areas.
“The community made it clear they did not want this line," said Frank Holleman, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, a legal and advocacy group that fights for environmental rights. He told FOX Carolina he is puzzled by Piedmont’s decision to forge ahead in the face of so much opposition.
“Our elected officials made clear the community did not want this line," he added, “and Piedmont is supposed to be a public utility!”
Holleman says he got involved when a land trust he works for received a letter in the mail from Piedmont months ago, seemingly out of the blue, saying they would be trying to run part of their natural gas line through the trust’s property. It was then he realized Piedmont had sent several letters to many people in his community inquiring about property for their line.
Since then he says he has been actively working with groups like Upstate Forever, a nonprofit environmental group who are concerned about rare wetlands and even rarer plant species, like the bunched arrowhead, the line could disrupt.
“This area, just north of Travelers Rest, is one of the most environmentally sensitive and important places in our whole state,” he explained, when talking about why he believes there is no upside to building the pipeline whatsoever.
Holleman says, in both his legal and advocacy capacities, he has also been engaging groups like Friends of Beaver Dam Creek, a collective of residents in the TR area trying to prevent the energy company from acquiring their land via eminent domain. FOX Carolina did a story back in October 2020, when a TR couple, who felt they were being pressured by the energy company to grant access to their property so part of its line could be built on it, reached out for help.
Piedmont Natural Gas points to the fact that they chose not to build on their original easement they acquired some years ago, and the fact that they pulled back their original plans and are now reworking them, as an indicator of their willingness to listen and work with the community.
“We are trying to solve the problem, and create a solution that is most palatable to the community while also still meeting its needs,” said McGee. “But we also have an obligation to serve our customers during the coldest hour of the coldest day of the year."
Piedmont has said in the past that if they, as a public utility, do choose to invoke eminent domain to access a homeowner’s land for their pipeline—they would make sure they had an open and fair dialogue with community members first. Right now though, the company says it is still looking at alternative routes that would be more satisfactory to members of the community.
Elected officials, like Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill, who represents many of the residents who were mailed letters by Piedmont last fall, say they see both sides of the argument. For now, Dill tells FOX Carolina says he is waiting to see where the newly proposed pipeline would be built before he comments publicly.
But having already been through this once before, Holleman says many have had enough, and won't waste any time pushing back once again.
“Residents will not accept this," Holleman said. “They have already obtained legal counsel. I don’t think the community is going to accept this, and conservationists certainly are not going to accept it.”
“I expect a legal battle every step of the way," he added.
He believes the best thing Piedmont could do at this point…is to scrap the idea entirely.
“Stop disrupting the peace of mind, and the homes, and farms, and pastures, and water resources of this community," he said.
Piedmont continues to say they are looking at alternative routes for the pipeline, trying to make the least impact on both homeowners and the environment.
Holleman and other advocates hope the company uses Thursday as an opportunity to say they won’t be pursuing the pipeline. If that doesn’t happen, they say they will fight.
This is a developing story. Stick with FOX Carolina for updates.
