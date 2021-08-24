GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Ann Meade with Brio Internal Medicine in Greenville says it’s definitely a good idea to get both your flu and Covid shot this season, especially with a variant like Delta ripping through the Upstate right now.
“We are right now overwhelmed with the Delta variant in the Upstate," Meade told FOX Carolina.
She says she agrees with DHEC and their new assessment that you can get both your flu and Covid shots at the same time (instead of waiting 14 days to get any type of other immunization after aa COVID shot), adding that both will help reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from either virus.
And, she says – you do need both.
“Your body is going to produce separate antibodies to each virus," Meade explained, “so you’ll need your body, and your immune system, to be primed and ready to go to attack whatever virus. COVID itself is a virus, and the flu is also another virus, but you can get viruses together. And those two together could cause catastrophic illness in some patients."
But she does also add that there’s not a huge sense of urgency to get both at once right now.
“I would say right now, get your COVID vaccine,” Meade urged. “That’s more important than the flu shot."
“We are getting about 10 people per day right now for COVID, but not anyone has even asked about the flu shot yet," said independent pharmacist David Maney, who works at Fowler‘s on Laurens Road in Greenville.
Maney says they are getting their flu shot supply in early October. He also says he expects more flu cases in 2021 then in 2020 because of COVID-19 measures being lifted in some places.
“People didn’t get the flu as much last year because we had safety and all those precautions," Maney said.
He recommends getting both immunizations as well, but also says he would avoid getting both your COVID shot and flu shot at the same time if possible, especially because it's still August.
“It’s too much on the system,“ Maney said. “With the flu shot, over 50% of the people will feel symptoms afterward for a day or two.“
Both he and Meade say you should prioritize your COVID vaccine, but that you should definitely get your flu vaccine early in the fall to make it through all of flu season and protect yourself.
The two also say side effects for both shots are minimal: soreness, fatigue, and maybe low-grade fever or chills for a day or two might occur. But outside of that, they say short term mild side effects will be greatly outweighed by the benefit of the immunization and protection these vaccines can give you.
Meade says you can talk to your primary care doctor about when and where to get your flu shot when it is time. She also says that it is OK for those who have already been vaccinated and want their third COVID booster shot to get that with a flu shot as well.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.