For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Doodles Duce with Carolina Poodle Rescue! He is a labordoodle, and is looking for a new home after his owner could no longer keep him.
He is around 9 years old and is very well behaved! He's a Labrador Retriever/Poodle mix, so he's a highly sought after breed!
He would do very well in a household with another larger dog to play with! He is leash trained and just wants to be loved in a new forever home!
If you are interested in adopting him, just check out their website: http://carolinapoodlerescue.org/animal-detail/?AnimalID=14256988
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.