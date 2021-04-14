SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- A drive-thru prehistoric adventure is coming to the Upstate this spring.
Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds will transform the grounds into a drive-thru Dinosaur Adventure. The prehistoric journey will run from April 30 to May 2 and May 5 to May 9.
This prehistoric adventure will feature a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors, and more. In addition, visitors will have the option to follow along on an educational audio tour that will guide them on their thrilling journey. Families can also take a free family adventure photo.
Tickets for this adventure start at $49 per car of up to eight passengers and will not be sold onsite.
Learn more about Dinosaur Adventure and to purchase tickets at dinosauradventure.com .
