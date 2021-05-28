LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s the culmination of years of work on the road to healing deep divisions in the Laurens County community, as well as the entire Palmetto State.
Thursday night, the lights turned on at the newly renovated Echo Theater, officially transforming it from the location of a former Confederate store and KKK meeting space into a diversity and inclusion center. But that’s not all the new space will be.
The Echo Project's leaders say the main goal is to reckon with what’s happened in the past. But it’s a more recent past than you might think.
The "Redneck Shop" within the walls of the historic theater only closed its doors in 2012. Community members say that, finally, a new beginning filled with hope is born.
“We hope this is the beginning of something truly phenomenal," said Reverend David Kennedy, Pastor of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens. “It is an evening where we are encouraged to let our light shine even brighter.“
The theater once housed a store called the “Redneck Shop," that sold Confederate and KKK memorabilia, but it also held even darker secrets.
The venue also served as a meeting place for members of the KKK and American Nazi Party all the way until 2012, even hosting its own Worldwide Aryan Conference, where members met and dressed up in full white robes, as late as 2007.
Thursday, the new Echo lights turned on to signify a new chapter.
“The City of Laurens, and Laurens County, will have a dream building of diversity and multicultural concepts,“ the Reverend explained.
Kennedy, who has been a focal point in a decades-long struggle to make this project happen, came to own the building after a former member of the Klan, whom he gave food and a place to stay when he fell in tough times, sold it to him for $1000.
“This is the day of those people over there who lived this for the last 25 years," said Regan Freeman, Executive Director of the Echo Project. “This is the day for those people who fought the Klan, to the threats of their own well-being and livelihood."
The Echo Project is the group that took on this mission from the beginning, and are still working to fundraise and boost awareness in their mission to “rehab hate."
“This is a moment of healing, but it is just the first step," Freeman explained.
He says they have plans to gut the existing empty building, which already started Thursday, to make it into a museum and education center.
“I do see a future where, two or three years down the line, every schoolchild in South Carolina comes here to the Echo," Freeman said, "where people come to Laurens to learn and to see what a community is like reckoning with its past candidly."
The Reverend Kennedy, who endured threats to the lives of himself and his family to make all this happen, says that in the end, all of the trials and tribulations will be worth it.
“This building will be a sign that hatred is not the way," he said. “Racism is not the way. They are both destructive. But love and forgiveness – that is the way of the future."
Freeman says they are just getting started, and still need to raise a lot of money to execute their vision. He says if you want to help or contribute to their cause, you can visit www.rehabhate.com to be along for the journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.