For Fox's four legged friends this week I chose Elsa! She was surrendered to Pickens Humane Society because she couldn't be kept outside at her apartment complex.
She is between 5-7 years old and sweet as can be!
If you are interested in bringing Elsa home, just head to Pickens Humane Society or head to https://www.pchumanesociety.org/
