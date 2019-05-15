For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Emma! She is a feisty black kitty at Pickens Humane Society and I don't want her to get overlooked! Here is what the shelter has to say about her:
She is a domestic short hair, female, 5 1/2-6 months old.
This girl is so loving and affectionate.
Her "motor" runs constantly.
She is good with kids and will adjust with other cats, just takes time.
She is for indoors only and is litter trained.
She enjoys playing with toys.
Her adoption fee is $85.
If you are interested in adopting her, just head to the shelter in Liberty!
