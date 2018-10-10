Fall for Greenville brings the best of Greenville dining, music, and more to Main Street for three days of family fun, and FOX Carolina will be there to meet YOU!
Come out to Main Street on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to try menu items from more than 40 restaurants, listen to live music, watch cooking demonstrations, and more! Meet the faces of FOX Carolina by stopping by our booth located near Carolina Ale House.
Fri. Oct. 12th 5pm-11pm
Sat. Oct. 13th 11am-9pm
Sun. Oct. 14th 12pm-7pm
