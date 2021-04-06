GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The FBI wants you to be aware of a new phenomenon and the risks associated with it: fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
The Bureau issued a warning this week to the public, which says that people are trying to forge the CDC-issued cards instead of actually just getting their COVID-19 vaccine, and warns them of the risks associated with this practice.
South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office also sent out a letter days ago – along with every other state attorneys general – to large online corporations like Shopify, eBay, and Twitter, warning them that people could be using their platforms to sell blank and fraudulently completed Covid vaccine cards with the CDC logo on them.
The first thing officials are cautioning you not to do is to avoid posting pictures of or with your vaccination card when you get vaccinated for COVID-19 online. They say that posting your vaccine moment gives someone an opportunity to steal your vaccine card’s info; and that’s just the beginning.
“This was a concern to public health and other law-enforcement officials before it even began,” said Lior Rennert with Clemson University‘s Public Health Department. Rennert, an Assistant Professor of Public Health and biostatistician at the University, says fake vaccine cards aren’t just illegal, but present a serious public health danger.
“As we are moving away from some of these restrictions, it is assumed that the vaccine card might allow you into certain establishments that you wouldn’t otherwise get into," he told FOX Carolina.
For example, Rennert points to traveling on certain airlines, or going to a concert venue where proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test is required.
“They are doing this under the assumption that they are safe," Rennert said of those who would seek to get back out into the community after being vaccinated. "They are doing this under the assumption that the people around them are honest, and not going to get them sick."
Rennert adds that for travel, there is even a danger other countries stop taking US vaccine cards seriously if this blows up.
“You are not only getting – or putting – those around you at risk," he said, “you are compromising the integrity and public trust in the system. And for what? The vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, and they are available in South Carolina to anyone 16 years or older."
“It goes against the concept of herd immunity, and really makes people who should probably feel safe in public venues – obviously at risk without their knowledge," said Richard Fitzwell, an Upstate resident who responded to a Twitter poll FOX Carolina put out asking about these cards.
Fitzwell claims he’s already seen ads online for these fake vaccine cards.
“I personally think vaccines are a good thing,” he said, “and that everyone should get one."
Fitzwell, who says he is licensed to operate heavy machinery like forklifts, compared creating a fake vaccine card to someone showing up at his workplace with a fake operating license; to him it just doesn’t make sense.
“I definitely will be on the lookout for people trying to sell those things – I assume it’ll be harshly penalized," he said.
Rennert adds that ideas like vaccine passports, which may be on the horizon for the near future, present an opportunity to make things more secure when it comes to vaccine carts.
“A lot of countries have gotten digital passports that are difficult to fake," he explained. “We might have to move in a similar direction."
Going off of Rennert’s idea, FOX Carolina reached out to DHEC, who say there is a way to fish out some imposters:
Because everyone has an electronic record of their vaccine history in the state’s immunization registry (known as SIMON), if they get it at a provider participating in DHEC’s system, any health professional can look up digital records to confirm someone’s status.
The agency also adds that they will be on the lookout for this going forward.
We also reached out to some upstate law-enforcement agencies, who are working to see if their officers/deputies have seen any instances of fraudulent vaccine cards being used in the recent weeks and months.
This is an ongoing and developing story. Stick with FOX Carolina for updates.
