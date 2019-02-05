For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Athena! She is a beautiful, part-Siamese cat with Oconee Humane Society.
She is still young at only 2 years old, and loves to be the center of attention. She also vocalizes when she isn't getting the attention she deserves!
She's a sure purr-box and would love to find a comfy home and new family. You can adopt her for $75, so just head to 1925 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca to meet her.
