Audrey is a beautiful standard poodle with Carolina Poodle rescue! She is about 6 years old, and that's why I chose her! So often the puppies get all the attention, but she deserves to have a great home too!
She stands at about 23 inches tall and has a beautiful black coat. She has lots of energy and would do best in a home where she is the only pet.
She is also very smart! Sit, come and stay are commands she understands well!
If you are interested in adopting her, just contact Carolina Poodle Rescue info@carolinapoodlerescue.org.
