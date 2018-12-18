For Fox's Four Legged Friends I chose a beautiful poodle named Beau of Indiana! He is 4 years old and 70 pounds (a big boy!).
Beau needs a home where he can get plenty of outdoor time outside of the big city. Donna with CPR says "Beau is looking for a farm to call home. He hates the noise of traffic and broke two windows barking at passing cars and running into the fence trying to get to the people walking by in his previous home. He also does not want to live with cats. He gets along fine with other dogs. Beau can be anxious about meeting new people at first and needs a quiet home and owners that will work patiently with him. When he met our transport caregivers, it took about half an hour and he was sitting in laps so it's not going to take long."
If you are interested in adopting him, head to Carolina Poodle Rescue's website carolinapoodlerescue.org
