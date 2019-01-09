For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Bindi! She's a 10 week old kitten with Pickens Humane Socety and is looking for a home where she can play hard and be as vocal as she wants!
She meows with excitement when she sees people and needs a warm place to sleep through the winter!
If you are interested in adopting her, just head to Pickens Humane Society in Liberty at 500 Five Forks Rd.
