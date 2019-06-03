For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Danzby! He deserves a second chance at a great home. His owners just didn't realize the responsibilities of having a dog, and had to bring him back to the shelter.
Renee Hammett with Critter Connection says:
Danzby is a 2 yr. old, 10lb. LH Doxie. He is neutered, UTD on vaccines, on HW preventative and micro-chipped.
This lil' guy is an absolute prince. Danzby is very social and has lots of energy but loves to cuddle, too.
Danzby would make a perfect addition to a young, active family. He loves to run and play, so a fenced yard would be a plus.
If you interested in meeting and/or adopting Danzby, please email us at critterconnectionspartanburg@gmail.com.
