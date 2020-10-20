For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose a pair of kitties named Chief and Diamond. They are with Critter Connection and looking for good homes (or can be adopted together!).
These boys are around 18 months old, so still very young. Chief does have special needs, as he lost his teeth due to a mouth condition. He'll need to eat mostly wet food, but other than that you'd never know he has any kinds of special condition.
They are both feisty and love attention! If you are interested in adopting these boys, contact Critter Connection by heading to critterconnectionspartanburg@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.