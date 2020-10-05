Our Four Legged Friend is from Greenville County Animal Care! Here's what Paula Church has to say about her!
Gisele is a 1 year old Staffordshire terrier mix. She is a super sweet and friendly girl! She loves people and loves to cuddle. She also is quite playful and loves to chase the tennis ball! Gisele also already knows how to "sit"! She has a great personality and just makes you smile!
Head to Greenville County Animal Care after making an appointment to come see her! You can call them at 864-467-3950
