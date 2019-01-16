For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose a sweet puppy named Gloria at Spartanburg Humane Society.
She is a 2 month old retriever mix and looking for a home where she can get all the extra attention a little puppy deserves! She would do great with an active family as she will be a high energy, super-fun companion.
If you are interested in adopting her, you can head to Spartanburg Humane Society to meet her or give them a call at 864-583-4805.
