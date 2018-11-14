For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Hoodi. He is a 1.5 year old orange tabby cat at Oconee Humane Society.
He loves getting attention and it a total purr factory! He can come home for the holidays with you for only 25 dollars!
He's a small fellow and would do well in all kinds of households. If you are interested in adopting him, head to 1925 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca!
